Starrcast is back, and back running during an AEW PPV weekend

Conrad Thompson launched his Starrcast wrestling convention in 2018. The weekend of signings, meet-and-greets, and live interviews & podcast tapings happened along with ALL IN, the independent wrestling supershow Cody Rhodes & The Elite put on over Labor Day weekend in Chicagoland.

Both events were a big success. ALL IN was a huge factor in the creation of AEW. Starrcast spawned more Starrcasts.

Thompson ran three Starrcasts in 2019, each attached to an AEW PPV. After the pandemic shut down all fan-attended live events for a couple years, Starrcast returned last year — but this time it happened in the same city and at the same time as WWE SummerSlam.

For the sixth Starrcast however, the con is going back to its roots — in Chicago, and tied to AEW All Out, which was just confirmed as the culmination of a week’s worth of shows on Sept. 3.

C H I C A G O pic.twitter.com/cuelTn8u2R — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) June 29, 2023

At this point, Sept. 1-3 in the greater Chicago area is pretty much all we know about Starrcast VI. More details should be announced in the coming weeks, with hotel information coming at some point today (June 29).

You’ll be able to find that by following Starrcast on Twitter or Facebook.