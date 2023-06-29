Sting gives health update, thanks Tony Khan after nasty-looking spot on Dynamite

There was a lot of concern for the legendary Sting after his main event on the June 28 Dynamite. That was because of a sequence in the middle of his Tornado Tag match with Darby Allin against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara that saw the 64 old Icon dive off a ladder in the ring onto Sammy Guevara, who was positioned atop two tables set up on the floor.

Sting came up a bit short, and appeared to hit his mouth on the farthest table. He returned to finish, and win, the match. But he was noticeably bleeding from at least his lip.

He was good to deliver the post-Dynamite, pre-Rampage speech to the crowd in Hamilton, Ontario. Sting received a standing ovation, and told the fans he’ll need a bunch of stitches in his lip. He also thinks he knocked a tooth loose, but he’s still grateful to AEW owner Tony Khan “for allowing me to do this, just like this.”

After that clip ends, PWInsider reports Sting praised Darby Allin. The 64 year old said he wouldn’t have made it this far with Allin by his side, and called him “numero uno” among his tag partners over the years. The Stinger then led the crowd in an “A-E-W” chant before making way for the Rampage taping.