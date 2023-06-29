AEW rolled into the Hamilton, Ontario’s FirstOntario Centre for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 30) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Headlines and ITN WWE:

QTV has a new entrance, with a red carpet on the ramp, and Harley Cameron singing them to the ring.

Johnny TV & QT Marshall def. Matt Hardy & Isiah “Brother Zay” Kassidy. Hamilton’s own Ethan Page got involved, but that didn’t go well. Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens made the save, and cut promos afterwards that revealed Max Caster was out sick. Page celebrated afterwards, hoisting Zay on his shoulders.

Shawn Spears def. The Blade

Hikaru Shida def. Taya Valkyrie

Claudio Castagnoli def. Komander to retain the ROH World title

Who’s watching Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT?