Jungle Boy Jack Perry turned heel at Forbidden Door on Sunday night, taking out his frustrations after losing to IWGP World Heavyweight champion SANADA by delivering an unprovoked attack to his tag partner HOOK.
He got some microphone time on June 28’s Dynamite to talk about what happened. As expected, Perry told the production crew to cut off his popular entrance music (Baltimora’s “Tarzan Boy”), and told the Hamilton, Ontario crowd they’d never hear the tune again.
It was a fairly well-delivered standard arrogant wrestling villain speech, complete with boasts about his youth, his wealth, and the fact he’s “banging the hottest bitch in this entire place” (a reference to his real-life relationship with Anna Jay). He also ran down HOOK as an “entitled” second-generation star, and vowed to take away his FTW title even though it’s not recognized by AEW — just because it has meaning to the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and his father, Taz.
HOOK eventually arrived, and Jungle Jack ran like a coward.
You can see that in our playlist of highlights from the June 28 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of the busy scene discussed above), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.
- PURE VIOLENCE! Jon Moxley & Ishii in a SLUG FEST!
- Monsters, Magic & Mayhem! Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee & Vikingo vs JAS
- Friends or enemies? Hangman Page & Young Bucks vs Dark Order
- “Jungle Boy” NO MORE? Jack Perry explains his actions at Forbidden Door!
- Dr. Ruby Soho DMD? Ruby Soho in action!
- “Painmaker” Chris Jericho Entrance!
- STING DID WHAT? Sting & Darby Allin vs Painmaker Jericho & Guevara
Renee Paquette has had it with the squabbling between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @JonMoxley | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/qoIXlLcSYS
"It's not over. I'll be back."— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Kenny Omega has a message for Will Ospreay following their incredible match at #ForbiddenDoor!
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/TWkYPg7XGv
Hangman Adam Page's former friends, the #DarkOrder, wants to fight #TheElite in a Trios Open Challenge!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks | #HangmanAdamPage | @EvilUno | @SilverNumber1 | @YTAlexReynolds pic.twitter.com/XNcU2u9RP7
#Okada vs. #Danielson. It was a main event for the ages at #ForbiddenDoor!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@bryandanielson | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/qayH3p9Axx
"You're not facing Jericho; you're facing The Painmaker."— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@IamJericho | @SammyGuevara | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/Bq2awsC5Go
The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarter Finals continue this SATURDAY on #AEWCollision!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!#JuiceRobinson | @starkmanjones | @roderickstrong | @SamoaJoe | @dustinrhodes | @TrueWillieHobbs | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/yCbjBHEYsX
Roderick Strong wants Adam Cole to watch his back while "bonding" with his Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament partner, MJF.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/wcX6Z0QoE8
"Johnny TV is now in production!"— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
This Friday on #AEWRampage, Johnny TV & QTV team up to take on @MattHardyBrand & @IsiahKassidy!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@QTMarshall | @TheRealMorrison | @itsdanni_ellexo pic.twitter.com/KDNTDYUykk
For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
Loading comments...