Jungle Boy Jack Perry turned heel at Forbidden Door on Sunday night, taking out his frustrations after losing to IWGP World Heavyweight champion SANADA by delivering an unprovoked attack to his tag partner HOOK.

He got some microphone time on June 28’s Dynamite to talk about what happened. As expected, Perry told the production crew to cut off his popular entrance music (Baltimora’s “Tarzan Boy”), and told the Hamilton, Ontario crowd they’d never hear the tune again.

It was a fairly well-delivered standard arrogant wrestling villain speech, complete with boasts about his youth, his wealth, and the fact he’s “banging the hottest bitch in this entire place” (a reference to his real-life relationship with Anna Jay). He also ran down HOOK as an “entitled” second-generation star, and vowed to take away his FTW title even though it’s not recognized by AEW — just because it has meaning to the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and his father, Taz.

HOOK eventually arrived, and Jungle Jack ran like a coward.

You can see that in our playlist of highlights from the June 28 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of the busy scene discussed above), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

Renee Paquette has had it with the squabbling between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston!



Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @JonMoxley | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/qoIXlLcSYS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

"It's not over. I'll be back."



Kenny Omega has a message for Will Ospreay following their incredible match at #ForbiddenDoor!



Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/TWkYPg7XGv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

Roderick Strong wants Adam Cole to watch his back while "bonding" with his Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament partner, MJF.



Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/wcX6Z0QoE8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

