AEW announced their Blind Eliminator Tournament for a shot at FTR’s Tag titles a couple weeks ago. At first, it wasn’t even clear what it consisted of. Then last week the first team was selected — World champ Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his rival Adam Cole. That made it clear that the “Blind” portion of the title meant that wrestlers would be partnered up at “random”.

Since then, we hadn’t gotten much in the way of updates. The drawing of additional teams was promoted for Dynamite tonight (June 28), but we mostly just got more (quite entertaining, at least in this writer’s opinion) odd couple vignettes with MJF & Cole.

Finally, when Excalibur was running down the line-ups for the next week’s worth of shows, we got this...

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy have done a fair amount of tagging together in recent months. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, on the other hand, are more in the “can they co-exist?!?!” mode of MJF & Cole. The pair were once Tag champs themselves, but Strickland turned on Lee shortly after they dropped the belts last year. Fans have been waiting for them to start a proper feud ever since, and maybe this will finally do that.

That match joins the re-scheduled Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho Owen Hart Tournament first round match on the July 5 Dynamite from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.