AEW announces date for Grand Slam 2023

Earlier today (June 28), Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian tweeted that AEW would be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Sept. 20 for this year’s Grand Slam shows.

On tonight’s Dynamite, Excalibur started to announce the company’s return to the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, but didn’t get a chance to finish as production cut to an angle happening between Jungle Boy Jack Perry & HOOK backstage. Shortly after the episode went off the air, however, AEW made it official themselves with a tweet.

NEW YORK CITY!#AEW returns to the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium for one of the biggest nights of the year:#AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE & #AEWRampage Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 20th!



Tickets will go on sale Saturday, July 22nd at 10am ET!

️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/UvCAeDjA7q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

The third annual Grand Slam will, as usual, consist of a live Dynamite and a taped Rampage. 2021’s Dynamite was main evented by Dr. Britt Baker defeating Ruby Soho to retain her AEW Women’s championship, while last year’s saw Jon Moxley beat Bryan Danielson for the vacant World title. Both Rampages have closed with a Lights Out match: the first with Mox & Eddie Kingston beating Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer, the second with Ricky Starks victorious over Powerhouse Hobbs.

What will we get this year? AEW has a busy few weeks leading up to these shows with All In and All Out, so we may not know for a while. Still, it’s a cool, unique venue that Tony Khan treats almost like an extra PPV, so whatever we get should be good.

Excited?