The Elite picked up a win in their war with Blackpool Combat Club at Forbidden Door, but everyone knew that wasn’t the battle that would settle things. AEW announced the date for that battle on the June 28 Dynamite, and as rumored it’s July 19 in Boston.

Now who will make up the teams?

Every previous Blood & Guts has been at least a five-on-five affair. As of right now, The Young Bucks & Hangman Page are still aligned with Eddie Kingston whether they like it or not. They won’t be able to count on Page’s old friends from Dark Order, as not only did they answer The Hung Bucks open challenge for a Trios match tonight, but they refused to help them when Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Konosuke Takeshita attacked The Elite after the match. Kingston tried to make the save there after a few run-ins with Mox & the BCC around the opening match.

We’ve been told that BCC’s Bryan Danielson is sidelined with a fractured arm that might be worse than they thought after Sunday’s show. In a video package about his brutal match with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, The Elite’s Kenny Omega said “he’ll be back”... but when?

These details will be worked out in the coming weeks, though. For now, take it away not William Regal...

The feud between The Elite & the Blackpool Combat Club continues to intensify as both teams enter...BLOOD & GUTS on Wednesday, July 19th, at the @TDGarden!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYW3yX7RCV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Forbidden Door fallout edition of Dynamite here.