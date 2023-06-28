Britt Baker pulled from Dynamite due to illness

Her man is back on the June 28 episode of Dynamite, but Dr. Britt Baker won’t be.

Adam Cole was pulled from his planned Forbidden Door match against Filthy Tom Lawlor due to an illness. At the post-PPV media scrum, AEW owner/president/booker Tony Khan revealed that Cole showed up at the event running a fever with what was believed to be the flu. He was sent home to avoid spreading whatever it was that he’d caught, but before or after that he was probably with his long-time girlfriend Baker.

Now, instead of facing Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match tonight, Baker is also out ill.

Due to illness, 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD isn't cleared to wrestle tonight vs Ruby Soho



Ruby Soho will be in action tonight, + the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho will take place next week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2023

The other three first round matches in this year’s women’s tournament are already in the books. Skye Blue awaits the winner of Baker/Soho, and Willow Nightingale vs. Athena is the other semi-final. The finals are supposed to take place on July 15 in Calgary.

Baker is looking to repeat after beating Soho to win the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament last summer.