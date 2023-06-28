AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 28, 2023): Forbidden Door fallout

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (June 21) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

AEW’s Canadian tour continues after kicking off last weekend, with Dynamite coming our way from Hamilton, Ontario’s FirstOntario Centre. Several of the announced matches spill out from Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV, like the Tornado Tag between Sting & Darby Allin and Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii has its roots in the Blackpool Combat Club/Elite battle in Toronto, and we expect Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s promo segment to focus on his turning heel by attacking on former tag partner HOOK. The Blind Tag Tournament draw continues, and we’ll hear from the first team picked last week — MJF & Adam Cole. Another tournament continues when Dr. Britt Baker faces Ruby Soho in the first round of the Owen Hart — and more!





AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 28