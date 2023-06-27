Brie Bella says Bryan Danielson’s arm injury is ‘definitely worse than we thought’

During the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto, Bryan Danielson suffered an arm injury. Trainers with AEW said at the time they believed his fractured arm would need some 6-to-8 weeks to heal.

Now, his wife, Brie Bella, has posted a story to her Instagram page showing an X-ray of the broken arm and saying it’s worse than they originally believed:

The fact that he wrestled with that for any amount of time is mind blowing to me but I am not Bryan Danielson.

By the way, if you’re wondering about the decision she mentioned in the text there:

No word on whether or not this will add time to the original estimate by AEW trainers but Danielson also mentioned tearing his labrum during his match with MJF at Revolution. So he’s been banged up for a while now and some time off to heal will undoubtedly do him good.

