The numbers are in for the second episode of AEW Collision on TNT, and as expected they’re down significantly from the premiere.

June 24’s Forbidden Door go home episode was watched by 595,000 viewers, a 27% decline from the previous Saturday. With 18-49 year olds, it did a .21 rating. That’s down 37% from the June 17 edition which featured CM Punk’s return.

Wrestlenomics has the relevant comparisons to other AEW “seconds”:

In 2019, the 2nd Dynamite was down 28% and 32% from the 1st In 2021, the 3rd Rampage was down 36% (total & P18-49) from the 2nd w/ Punk’s debut.

We don’t have ranking information yet — and that’s something we may not get moving forward, as Showbuzz Daily (our usual source for it) has announced they’re shutting down after this week. But a .21 in the demo would have finished in the middle of the cable top ten every other Saturday this month, so that’s still a strong number on a tough night.

We’ll see if they can hold at this level, or if there are more declines to come before Collision finds its normal levels.

