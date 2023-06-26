Adam Cole had a fever

Just hours before AEW was set to go on the air with its Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event in Toronto, Tony Khan announced the planned Adam Cole vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor match was cancelled because the former couldn’t get cleared due to illness. He didn’t go into any specifics at that time.

After the event, during the media scrum, Khan was asked for an update and he revealed exactly what it was that kept Cole from wrestling:

“Adam Cole came sick today and we had to send him home. We didn’t want to get everybody else sick. It’s just, you know, especially post-lockdown I think the measures are very careful. He’s a very tough guy and he would love to fight but he came in with a fever. He’s got what I think is a flu. I think he’s going to be okay, I hope he’s going to be okay. In this case, you just gotta be safe. He should be okay, I hope, and I look forward to Adam Cole/MJF and a number of other great pairings that we’ll put together competing in the tag team tournament when he’s better. But he wasn’t cleared for tonight.”

The flu sucks, and even just a fever is a real pain, but it’s good to know Cole, a healthy and still relatively young man, will be recovered quickly enough.

And here’s to hoping that match with Lawlor still happens sometime down the line.