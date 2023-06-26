Sting hasn’t decided on a date for his retirement

While Sting is still out there getting put through tables by Sammy Guevara doing 630 Senton bombs on AEW pay-per-view shows, he is a 64-year-old man. That means talk consistently revolves around when he’s finally going to decide to take his facepaint off one last time.

He was talking about it a few months ago, making it sound like he would be done when his contract is up sometime in 2023. It’s just unclear when exactly that will be.

During the Forbidden Door post-event media scrum, before Chris Jericho crashed it to set up a match, he was asked about retirement and if he’s set a date yet:

“I have not decided on a date for sure. A lot of people have actually wondered if I was going to retire in Wembley. That would be kind of cool but I don’t see that happening. I think I’m going to continue on. Tony (Khan) has kind of been in my ear saying ‘Steve, you can stay as long as you want.’ So, you know, I’m not sure how long that will be but like I said a few months ago showtime is just about over with, and it truly is. But I’m looking forward to going back to London.”

He did go on to say that he’s had moments where he thought it was over, but he’s taking it one day at a time. And either way, they need to put together a story to send him out, and they certainly haven’t started up anything that makes sense for that just yet.

Enjoy showtime while you still can, folks.