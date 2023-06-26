Heading into AEW’s PPV with New Japan Pro-Wrestling last night (June 25), we’d heard that Bryan Danielson was “banged up”. He spoke about that, and a new injury he picked up in the course of defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Forbidden Door during the post-show media scrum at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Coming out of Revolution’s Iron Man match with MJF, Danielson said he had a torn labrum and some compressed vertebrae — which he dismissed as “normal wrestler stuff”. He also described his limited schedule since as “a precautionary measure.”

He had hoped to wrestle on this week’s episode of Dynamite, but that looks unlikely. That’s because Danielson & AEW’s medical staff think he fractured his right forearm with ten minutes left to go in the Forbidden Door match with Okada. Bryan said that the trainers “think it’s going to be six to eight weeks for this specific injury.”

Beyond that? The American Dragon says he’ll wrestle whoever Tony Khan wants him to, but that he really wants a rematch with The Rainmaker.

Get (and stay) well soon, sir.