Their match at Forbidden Door last night (June 25) certainly wasn’t my favorite on the card, but it was historic. The first bout to feature Sting & Chris Jericho had some fun moments. Most importantly, per Sting himself at the post-PPV media scrum it didn’t result in any injuries.

Seeing as the finish didn’t involve either man or their AEW partner (New Japan’s Tetsuya Naito pinned his roster-mate Minoru Suzuki to give Sting’s side the victory), it’s not surprising the story will continue. They’re not wasting any time either, as Jericho interrupted Sting & Darby Allin’s time with Tony Khan at the aforementioned scrum to challenge The Icon & his young friend to a Tornado Tag match on the June 28 Dynamite. They’ll be facing Sammy Guevara... and Jericho’s Painmaker persona.

TK made it official, and even this had a botch.

BRO THAT WATER BOTTLE FLEW RIGHT INTO THE GUY NEXT TO ME…. He’s actually bleeding a lil bit … he says he’s okay. A match was made! #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/VpyLQL1AYe — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 26, 2023

That match joins the already announced Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho first round clash in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as the only things currently announced for Wednesday night in Hamilton, Ontario.