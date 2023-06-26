AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Danielson submits Okada

It came at the end of a long night at Forbidden Door, but spirits were still high for the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada. Danielson entering to his old Ring of Honor entrance theme helped keep the crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena fired up as midnight approached, as did Okada’s familiar coin drop.

Reactions were muted as the main event started out as a mat-based affair. New Japan’s biggest star uncharacteristically took flight to turn up the intensity...

That transitioned this into a striking exchange, with each man showed off their drop kicks. The American Dragon’s are great and all, but...

An exchange on the floor ended with Danielson taking a tombstone on the ramp, and Bryan selling convulsions that — even though he was pretty clearly working — had to concern anyone who remembers his 2016-2018 retirement. It was just a ruse however, and after the ringside doctor checked on him he launched an attack that allowed him to finally kick Okada’s f’m head in.

Okada wasn’t done, and he’d punctuate his comeback with the Rainmaker... but Danielson kicked out!

Neither man was able to land a big shot from there, and a desperate Dragon tried for his LeBell Lock, but was still selling damage to his right arm and had to modify the hold. But those modifications and some forearms from within them were enough, and Okada tapped after about 30 minutes of action.

The announcers hinted that this would not be the end for these two. Something tells me we could see a rematch in the Tokyo Dome next January...

Get complete Forbidden Door results and coverage of the entire show here.