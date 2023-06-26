AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Danielson submits Okada

It came at the end of a long night at Forbidden Door, but spirits were still high for the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada. Danielson entering to his old Ring of Honor entrance theme helped keep the crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena fired up as midnight approached, as did Okada’s familiar coin drop.
Reactions were muted as the main event started out as a mat-based affair. New Japan’s biggest star uncharacteristically took flight to turn up the intensity...
Okada takes flight over the barricade to Danielson!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
That transitioned this into a striking exchange, with each man showed off their drop kicks. The American Dragon’s are great and all, but...
.@rainmakerXokada's dropkick is gorgeous! #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 26, 2023
An exchange on the floor ended with Danielson taking a tombstone on the ramp, and Bryan selling convulsions that — even though he was pretty clearly working — had to concern anyone who remembers his 2016-2018 retirement. It was just a ruse however, and after the ringside doctor checked on him he launched an attack that allowed him to finally kick Okada’s f’m head in.
Danielson baited Okada to attack!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Okada wasn’t done, and he’d punctuate his comeback with the Rainmaker... but Danielson kicked out!
Danielson kicks out of the rainmaker!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Neither man was able to land a big shot from there, and a desperate Dragon tried for his LeBell Lock, but was still selling damage to his right arm and had to modify the hold. But those modifications and some forearms from within them were enough, and Okada tapped after about 30 minutes of action.
Danielson continues to isolate Okada!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The announcers hinted that this would not be the end for these two. Something tells me we could see a rematch in the Tokyo Dome next January...
.@bryandanielson sending shockwaves all over the wrestling world! #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 26, 2023
