AEW & New Japan just wrapped up their Forbidden Door PPV from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tony Khan’s promotion & their partners at NJPW closed their Sun., June 25, 2023 show with Kazuchika Okada tapping out to Bryan Danielson’s improvised submission hold.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 12 other matches for that honor. Before the main event, we saw Will Ospreay reclaim the IWGP United States title from Kenny Omega in a brutal affair, Sting & Chris Jericho finally facing off in a match, The Elite & “friends” score a win over the Blackpool Combat Club & associates, MJF, Orange Cassidy, SANADA & Toni Storm keep their titles, and a whole lot more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here.