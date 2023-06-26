Last night’s (Sun., June 25, 2023) AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) from Toronto featured Bryan Danielson making Kazuchika Okada tap out, Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega matching or topping their Wrestle Kingdom classic, a Jungle Boy heel turn, and more. Which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite and New Japan Pro-Wrestling should have plenty to talk about at the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out 2022 fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. We know we’d kick ourselves if we missed anything that was even in the vicinity of that ballpark.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Forbiddden Door, hints of what’s to come in AEW, and maybe a little bit of drama.