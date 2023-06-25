 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Sting & Naito win a sloppy affair

By Sean Rueter
/ new

An intriguing match got the spot in-between Forbidden Door’s two main event singles matches, and it didn’t waste much time giving us intriguing match-ups like Sammy Guevara & Tetsuya Naito, Darby Allin & Minoru Suzuki, and the one that helped set-up this trios match... Sting & Chris Jericho.

This was the first time the two superstars were on the opposite sides of a match in their legendary careers, and after a stare down between them Suzuki and Guevara got involved to deny us a quick payoff. Sammy’s cutter attempt looked to go badly, and the heels stalled while the 64 year composed himself.

Guevara attacking Sting at Jericho’s behest was a theme the match returned to later, when Le Champeon insisted Sammy put the Stinger through a table with a 630. He hesitated, but did it.

With Allin having been leveled by a Judas Effect, it came down to Sting and Naito. LIJ’s leader won a sloppy affair with a roll-up, then The Icon stopped Jericho’s bat attack on Naito to wrap it up.

Get complete Forbidden Door results and coverage of the entire show here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats