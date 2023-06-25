AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Sting & Naito win a sloppy affair

An intriguing match got the spot in-between Forbidden Door’s two main event singles matches, and it didn’t waste much time giving us intriguing match-ups like Sammy Guevara & Tetsuya Naito, Darby Allin & Minoru Suzuki, and the one that helped set-up this trios match... Sting & Chris Jericho.

This was the first time the two superstars were on the opposite sides of a match in their legendary careers, and after a stare down between them Suzuki and Guevara got involved to deny us a quick payoff. Sammy’s cutter attempt looked to go badly, and the heels stalled while the 64 year composed himself.

Guevara attacking Sting at Jericho’s behest was a theme the match returned to later, when Le Champeon insisted Sammy put the Stinger through a table with a 630. He hesitated, but did it.

With Allin having been leveled by a Judas Effect, it came down to Sting and Naito. LIJ’s leader won a sloppy affair with a roll-up, then The Icon stopped Jericho’s bat attack on Naito to wrap it up.

