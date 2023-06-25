AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Ishii helps The Elite get a win over BCC

The Elite/Blackpool Combat Club war continued at Forbidden Door on Sun., June 25 in Toronto. Each side had to recruit some outsiders to this battle, and for Hangman Adam Page & The Young Bucks, that included one of the best friends of BCC’s Jon Moxley — Eddie Kingston.

The early stretch of this ten man tag featured a few intriguing showdowns, but none electrified the Scotiabank Arena crowd like Kingston & Moxley’s extended chopfest did.

The Scotia Bank Arena are on their feet as Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley come face to face!



Finally, it was Eddie’s sworn enemy Claudio Castagnoli that put an end to that. While Kingston played face-in-peril, Blackpool ally Konosuke Takeshita took out The Elite’s other temporary teammate, Tomohiro Ishii, with a devastating forearm.

Ishii returned after another Mox/Kingston clash, taking out Castagnoli before Takeshita and Mox’s New Japan protege Shota Umino teamed up to help neutralize the Stone Pitbull. The Hung Bucks trio dealt with Umino, but as Takeshita returned fire (even though he wasn’t the star of the match, he was the star of the match)....

...Kingston saved Mox from a Bucks attack. During a wild series of nearfalls, Moxley didn’t return the favor, taking out Eddie with a cutter.

It didn’t win things for the BCC, though. When Ishii had Wheeler Yuta alone, he hit his vertical drop brainbuster for the win.

The teams broke down quickly after the match. Kingston brushed off the Bucks, upset he came to blows with Moxley and didn’t get to really inflict punishment on Claudio. Takeshita left on his own, perhaps ending his alliance with the BCC.

Those men were only here for this battle though. The war will continue.

