AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Orange Cassidy does it again

The odds were against Orange Cassidy again at Forbidden Door on June 25 in Toronto. He was putting his AEW International title on the line in a 4Way, facing not only New Japan legend & Ring of Honor Pure champion Katsuyori Shibata, and New Japan Television champ Zack Sabre, Jr., but also fellow member of the AEW roster Daniel Garcia.

As you’d expect from this kind of match, this was fast-paced affair that offered each man a chance to shine — and us a lot of creative multi-man spots.

It also furthered the story of Cassidy’s amazing title reign. The champ got a chance to go one-on-one for a bit with each of his challengers, trading strikes with Shibata, holds with ZSJ, and to do some sports entertaining with Garcia. OC also sold the injuries he’s been racking up throughout his “take all comers” run.

He had to clever to win his 25th defense. Shibata connected with a PK on Garcia while Sabre had the Jericho Appreciation Society member tied up. Cassidy raced in to through The Wrestler to the outside, and pick up the pin.

The aftermath teased future run-ins between the three champions in these matches.

