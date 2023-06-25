AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 results: Punk wins battle of legends with Kojima

Much as he was on Collision last night, CM Punk received a lot of boos from the Toronto crowd at Forbidden Door. Unlike last night, he didn’t lose his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match to Satoshi Kojima.

The 52 year old Japanese legend didn’t make it easy on Punk, or give him a lot of time to play to the jeering Canadian crowd.

He had some time to troll though, like when he broke out a Hulk Hogan spot.

All the taunts and callbacks almost cost Punk, as a pissed of Kojima dropped an elbow on what Taz calls “the yam bag”. He fired back with an elbow drop of his own, and an Anaconda Vice. But with the boos at Scotiabank Arena drowning out a “CM Punk” chant, Kojima survived that to comeback with a brainbuster. But it wasn’t enough, and it wasn’t long before a GTS finally (more or less) connected.

This was a lot of fun, with both legends making a great showing. Punk heeled it up a little more after the bell, then helped Kojima up to receive an ovation.

Punk will now face the winner of Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong on next Saturday’s Collision.

