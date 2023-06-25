Just hours away from the start of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, Tony Khan has announced a change to the card:

Due to illness, Adam Cole isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs Tom Lawlor match is canceled.



Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!



Thank you to everyone watching Forbidden Door, either here live in Toronto or on ppv tonight! — Tony Khan

There’s no word on what Cole’s illness is but we certainly hope he recovers quickly.

This match was just set up on the episode of Rampage that aired two nights ago, when MJF booked his partner in a match against Lawlor, a a former MLW World Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight champion. It’s a tough break for both Cole and Lawlor too, considering the card.

The card still has 13 matches:

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

CHAOS vs. Mogul Embassy

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

