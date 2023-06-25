Just hours away from the start of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, Tony Khan has announced a change to the card:
Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023
Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!
Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!
There’s no word on what Cole’s illness is but we certainly hope he recovers quickly.
This match was just set up on the episode of Rampage that aired two nights ago, when MJF booked his partner in a match against Lawlor, a a former MLW World Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight champion. It’s a tough break for both Cole and Lawlor too, considering the card.
The card still has 13 matches:
- Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
- MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry
- CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
- Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
- Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
- Athena vs. Billie Starkz
- United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
- CHAOS vs. Mogul Embassy
- Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo
