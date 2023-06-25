AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are back with their second-ever joint PPV tonight (Sun., June 25, 2023) with Forbidden Door, emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and everywhere else on Fite or PPV.com.
We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Forbidden Door from The Buy In through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.
And here’s what you’ll get when you order:
• Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
• Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States championship
• SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight title
• MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World championship
• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. for the AEW International title
• Toni Storm (c) vs. WIllow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World championship
• Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
• Sting, Darby Allin & TBA (tonight on Collision) vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
• CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match
• Adam Cole vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor
• Athena vs. Billie Starkz in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match on the Zero Hour pre-show
• Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & TJP) on the Zero Hour pre-show
• CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent & El Desperado) vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) on the Zero Hour pre-show
• Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo on the Zero Hour pre-show
Loading comments...