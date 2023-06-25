AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are back with their second-ever joint PPV tonight (Sun., June 25, 2023) with Forbidden Door, emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and everywhere else on Fite or PPV.com.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of Forbidden Door from The Buy In through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

And here’s what you’ll get when you order: