AEW & New Japan go live on PPV at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., June 25, 2022) from Scotiabank Arena with their second-ever Forbidden Door PPV. Just an hour before, the promotions will offer a free live stream of the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

There will a first round match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, pitting Ring of Honor Women’s champion Athena against fan favorite Billie Starkz. Three other matches were added just last night:

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, & TJP)

CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent & El Desperado) vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

There will also be lots of hype for the loaded main card. And if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with some of our own. There’s a preview of the entire card here, and predictions for each of its matches here.

The “Zero Hour” stream goes live at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above.

Follow along with Forbidden Door results and get coverage of the entire show right here.