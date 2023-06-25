AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 predictions

For the second year in a row, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are teaming up to bring us Forbidden Door. This year’s cross-promotional supershow comes to us from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night (June 25, 2023).
After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report here in the U.S., or internationally on Fite or PPV.com.
This crossover between two of pro wrestling’s biggest companies has a little bit of everything, with stars of AEW and New Japan featured in supersized tags and championship matches. As we prepare to step through the Forbidden Door, we’ve assembled our motley crew to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked the show!
Let's get to it.
AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR PREDICTIONS
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for IWGP United States championship
Sean Rueter: While I don’t think the military grade personal security Don Callis lent him will get involved, I do think this furthers the story of Callis’ family while setting us up for one more round. Pick: Will Ospreay
Claire Elizabeth: Kenny’s only had the one title defense, and while New Japan titles have been known to ping-pong back and forth here, and beyond just that, Omega has got to prove to the world that he can still get it done without Don Callis. And I think he’ll do it with a vengeance here. Pick: Kenny Omega
Cain A. Knight: I think the idea is to do a trilogy, with Ospreay winning the gold in Wembley Stadium. That means Kenny beats him again here. Pick: Kenny Omega
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Don Callis will have his revenge. Having an invisible hand in Omega’s defeat will be the next step in the greater plan. Pick: Will Ospreay
Marcus Benjamin: I’m going to ride with the people much smarter than me and who pay more attention to NJPW. If they say Kenny en route to a bigger match in London, then I’m going Kenny. Pick: Kenny Omega
Kyle Decker: Not knowing the New Japan aspect of this feud leaves me a bit at a loss in a guess with a match like these. Normally I’ll pick for no change so I’ll go with that. Pick: Kenny Omega
Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
Sean Rueter: There are no losers here, especially among us in the audience. But I’m going with the guy who’ll likely be back in his company’s main event scene by the end of the year. Pick: Kazuchika Okada
Claire Elizabeth: The American Dragon is the best wrestler in the world, period, end of sentence. I don’t think he’ll humiliate the Rainmaker like he’s been saying he will— it’ll be a long, hard fight that will probably scrape the time limit (and believe me I’m tempted to pick a draw here), and Danielson will walk away with newfound respect for Okada... and with the win. Pick: Bryan Danielson
Cain A. Knight: Danielson has enough enemies on the AEW roster that one of them will ensure he loses this dream match. Pick: Kazuchika Okada
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Danielson doesn’t have many weaknesses in his game, but one is taking shots to the head. Okada’s Rainmaker lariat is a perfect finisher for this opponent. Pick: Kazuchika Okada
Marcus Benjamin: Bryan has to win this one if only for it being the main reason he’s in AEW. Everything for him built to this moment and I’m happy it’s happening. These two will tear down the house. My only hope is that the pressure and hype don’t get to them. Pick: Bryan Danielson
Kyle Decker: I think that Danielson in general is less protected than Okada (again, recently blindspot of NJPW not withstanding) so I think Okada is more likely to take this one. Pick: Kazuchika Okada
MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World title
Sean Rueter: A brief Tanahashi run with AEW’s top prize would actually be pretty slick, IMHO. But the Forever Ace is all about putting over the next generation at this point in his career, and I bet changes his tune real quick about the Japanese indie fed after he’s got a win over one of the biggest stars in its history. Pick: MJF
Claire Elizabeth: See this is the one where I think shenanigans will be thick and heavy, between MJF’s own “do literally anything to win” attitude and Adam Cole’s presence looming, and I’m gonna go a step further and say that somehow the result will be a disqualification victory for the 1/100 Ace. Pick: Hiroshi Tanahashi
Cain A. Knight: There’s no doubt about the winner, but there is a potential style clash here that should be interesting to see play out. Pick: MJF
Manolo H. Pizzazz: MJF has all the physical advantages over the aging legend. Pick: MJF
Marcus Benjamin: MJF retains the championship, no doubt. He’s not getting a clean victory by any means, but he does retain. There’s also a world where Adam Cole intervenes on Hiroshi’s behalf but MJF still keeps the championship. In fact, I’m going that route. Pick: Hiroshi Tanahashi
Kyle Decker: The champ wins a match like this. Pick: MJF
SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship
Sean Rueter: MJF is getting the more impressive addition to his resume, but neither company’s top champion is losing tonight. Pick: SANADA
Claire Elizabeth: Ah, two men that I know I like in theory but are kinda boring in practice. Really all I care about here is that Jungle Boy and HOOK kiss, somehow. Pick: SANADA
Cain A. Knight: Boy’s loss here will help move along his upcoming heel turn, especially because he can blame HOOK for whatever goes wrong. Pick: SANADA
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Jungle Boy is losing grip on his emotions in the ring, and that’s when mistakes happen. Pick: Sanada
Marcus Benjamin: If the plan is for Jungle man to turn heel, he takes the L here on the road to evil intent. Pick: SANADA
Kyle Decker: Again, I’m not picking against title holders and this one feels much safer than the Ospreay/Kenny one given Jungle Boy isn’t part of New Japan in the way Kenny is. Pick: SANADA
CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
Sean Rueter: This pick is so easy it doesn’t even distract me from eating bread. Pick: CM Punk
Claire Elizabeth: This is gonna be good solid wrestling fun and I’m glad to see it, but yeah... it’s clobberin’ time, baby. Pick: CM Punk
Cain A. Knight: Let’s see, do I go with CM Punk? Or do I go with Not KENTA? The answer seems obvious. Pick: CM Punk
Manolo H. Pizzazz: The important part is this match shouldn’t give Punk any reason to complain after the show and instigate Brawl Out 2. Pick: CM Punk
Marcus Benjamin: Seriously? Pick: CM Punk
Kyle Decker: C’mon now. Pick: CM Punk
Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
Sean Rueter: This probably won’t happen. It probably shouldn’t happen. But I want my man Big Tom Ishii to get a PPV win. Pick: The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
Claire Elizabeth: Umino is 100% on this team to take a pin. Sorry, Shooter, if your wrestle dad really loved you he’d adopt you all the way into the BCC. Pick: Eddie Kingston, Hung Bucks, & Tomohiro Ishii
Cain A. Knight: Eddie Kingston doesn’t work well in this team, so his presence will surely backfire on The Elite. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club, Takeshita & Umino
Manolo H. Pizzazz: It is BCC’s turn to win as this feud continues on. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club
Marcus Benjamin: I think this is more about Eddie and Mox than anything else. Eddie can’t stand Claudio but he also has issues with the Elite. That plays into the results somehow but I’m not sure for which side. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club, Takeshita & Amino
Kyle Decker: It feels like the BCC is going to continue winning until they get the grouping that is going to eventually enter a Blood & Guts match. That team more likely has Kota Ibushi and not Eddie Kingston. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club & friends
Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World title
Sean Rueter: I’m still processing the last AEW Women’s title change. It’s not time for another one yet. Pick: Toni Storm
Claire Elizabeth: The Outcasts are in disarray, Saraya is off god knows where, but still, I can’t see the title chance here. Willow will fight hard and she’ll fight well and she’ll open even more eyes to how talented she is, and then Toni will walk off with the belt. Pick: Toni Storm
Cain A. Knight: Willow already has a championship belt. Pick: Toni Storm
Manolo H. Pizzazz: The Outcasts are better at cheating than Willow and pals are at stopping it. Pick: Toni Storm
Marcus Benjamin: One day, Willow gets this belt. That’s not today. Pick: Toni Storm
Kyle Decker: A match to get the women’s title on the card. They will likely use this to elevate Willow, but that elevation will be in a loss. Pick: Toni Storm
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. for the AEW International championship
Sean Rueter: Speaking of things I’m still processing... it’s a Shibata match! This would be a show stealer on a lot of cards, but [peers at the top two matches on the card]. Anyway, yeah, the epic OC reign ain’t ending just yet. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Claire Elizabeth: I’m really sour that this is a four-way and not two singles the way it seemed like it was going. I am also sour that ZSJ looks like he’s starring in a made-for-TV remake of The Man Who Fell to Earth with his hair bleached blonde. I am not sour about Orange Cassidy’s title reign continuing through four-way shenanigans. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Cain A. Knight: When Cassidy eventually loses the belt, it will be in a singles match. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Cassidy will find a way to win, as he had done throughout this title reign. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Marcus Benjamin: They’re slowly building to Cassidy losing the belt. He’s defending at a rapid pace and it’s wearing on him. But like Cain said, that comes in a singles match with the proper build and story. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Kyle Decker: Orange Cassidy is never going to lose this title. Pick: Orange Cassidy
Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
Sean Rueter: Even if the face paint guys had picked Gillburg, I’d still pick ‘em. We should get a big beat in the Guevara face turn story here. Pick: Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito
Claire Elizabeth: The tension between Chris and Sammy is what to look out for here, and I think it’ll come to a boil and cost them the match while Sting jumps off something a man his age really shouldn’t jump off of. Pick: Darby Allin, Sting, & Tetsuya Naito
Cain A. Knight: I don’t think Sting has ever lost a match in AEW. Pick: Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Sammy doesn’t seem to be on the same page as Le Sex Grandpas. Must be a generational thing. Pick: It’s Sting!
Marcus Benjamin: Another brick in the foundation for Sammy vs. Jericho. Pick: Stick, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito
Kyle Decker: Sting remains undefeated in AEW and this isn’t where that’s going to change. Pick: Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito
Adam Cole vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor
Sean Rueter: Filthy Tom, BAY BAY! I dig him and this is a cool gig for him to get, but he’s still here to do the job. Pick: Adam Cole
Claire Elizabeth: Filthy Tom! I haven’t seen him work in ages! He’s not gonna win, but I’m happy to see him! Pick: Adam Cole
Cain A. Knight: Adam Cole can’t lose this match if the idea is to stay in the AEW world title mix. Pick: Adam Cole
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Lawlor is so filthy that MJF’s blind partner will be forced to enhance his senses to earn victory. Pick: Adam Cole
Marcus Benjamin: Adam Cole maintains his momentum to an eventual clash with MJF. Pick: Adam Cole
Kyle Decker: This could be really fun. Pick: Adam Cole
Athena vs. Billie Starkz
Sean Rueter: No catchphrase remixes, but everything else I said about the previous pick applies here too. Pick: Athena
Claire Elizabeth: Nice nod to give Billie a featured spot, but she ain’t ROH Women’s World Champion level quite yet. Pick: Athena
Cain A. Knight: The champ isn’t losing on a pre-show. Pick: Athena
Manolo H. Pizzazz: Starkz is now a high school graduate, which means she’ll be available more often for AEW. And so begins her underdog rise in the tournament. Pick: Billie Starkz
Marcus Benjamin: Another seriously pick. Pick: Athena
Kyle Decker: I don’t know enough about AEW ROH to know if Billie has any upset chance. Pick: Athena
That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders?
Loading comments...