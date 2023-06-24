CM Punk is booed and already loses a Collision match

CM Punk returned to AEW last week for the premiere episode of Collision, where he picked up a win in a trios match alongside FTR against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Tonight’s (June 24) Collision featured a similar main event, with Ricky Starks now joining up with CMFTR for an 8-man tag against Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns.

Punk was received like a conquering hero last week in Chicago, but the Toronto audience gave him much more of a mixed reaction, with plenty of loud cheers, chants, and boos to go around. The AEW commentary team even touched on the mixed reaction, noting that “we’re not in Chicago anymore.”

I expected this match would end like last week’s main event, with Punk going over someone with the GTS. However, that’s not at all what happened.

First, check out this nasty fall that Cash Wheeler took on a dive through the ropes to the outside.

Shortly after that happened, the heels ganged up on Starks, the weak link of the babyface side, and Jay White put him away with the Blade Runner.

Just like that, CM Punk is already on the losing side of an AEW bout in just his second match back.

Afterwards, The Gunns gestured alongside Bullet Club Gold with their guns in the air. Are they officially joining the gold club?

What did you think of the booking here, Cagesiders?