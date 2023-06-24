Here is Scorpio Sky’s AEW return promo

Scorpio Sky hasn’t wrestled in AEW since last July, nearly one year ago. His absence from AEW programming was a curious case, with rumors indicating that AEW creative simply had nothing for him. But there had to be more to the story than that, right?

Now that AEW has two more hours of TV time to fill out each week due to the launch of Collision, Sky has joined Miro, Andrade, and CM Punk in making his return to the promotion.

On tonight’s (June 24) Collision, Scorpio cut his first AEW promo since returning. He did so from the backstage area, reminding fans of his accolades as a former tag team and TNT champion. He blamed himself for not being able to handle the spotlight, but now that he’s back, you get to find out who he really is.

"Scorpio Sky is back and now you find out who he really is."



"Scorpio Sky is back and now you find out who he really is."

What did you think of Sky’s first promo back in AEW, Cagesiders?