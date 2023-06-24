Willow Nightingale advances in the Owen Hart tournament

The women’s side of AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament kicked off on last night’s episode of Rampage, with Skye Blue picking up a win over Anna Jay.

The tournament action continued tonight (June 24) on Collision with a first round match between NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Nyla Rose.

Nightingale is challenging Toni Storm for the AEW women’s world championship tomorrow night at Forbidden Door, so she was the clear favorite walking into this one, as it would be strange to book her to lose on the eve of that high stakes match.

That’s exactly how it played out. It was the beginning of the end for Nyla when Willow hit her with the pounce. She then actually got Nyla up for a powerbomb to put her away.

The Outcasts came out after the match to try to mess with Willow, just in case you needed a reminder that Willow is challenging Toni Storm for championship gold at Forbidden Door. Skye Blue showed up to have Willow’s back.

Toni Storm of The Outcasts tries to intimidate Willow Nightingale before they clash tomorrow night at Forbidden Door for the #AEW Women's World title.



Nightingale now advances in the tournament and will face the winner of the Forbidden Door pre-show match between ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

How far do you think Willow will go in the Owen Hart tournament, Cagesiders?