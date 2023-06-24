Sting and Darby Allin reveal their mystery partner for Jericho match at Forbidden Door

Sting and Darby Allin need to find a partner for a trios match this Sunday (June 25) at Forbidden Door against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. Darby promised to reveal the name of their mystery partner on tonight’s (June 24) episode of AEW Collision.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring ready to bring Sting and Darby out for the official announcement, but Jericho and Suzuki came out instead. Guevara wasn’t there, for what it’s worth. Chris hyped up his friendship with Minoru before demanding answers from Schiavone.

That’s when Sting and Darby came out to give Chris the answer he was looking for. Their partner is a man who once kicked Jericho’s ass in the Tokyo Dome: Tetsuya Naito

Sting has never lost a match in AEW, so Naito might just be kicking Jericho’s ass one more time in a pro wrestling ring.

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s PPV:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada • Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States championship • SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World championship • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. for the AEW International title • Toni Storm (c) vs. WIllow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World championship • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii • Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki • CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match • Adam Cole vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor • Athena vs. Billie Starkz in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match (Zero Hour pre-show)

What do you think about Darby and Sting’s pick, Cagesiders?