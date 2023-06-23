AEW reveals roster for Fight Forever

AEW Games & their partners have been steadily doling out new information about and looks at their upcoming arcade-style wrestling simulation, Fight Forever, ahead of its June 29 release.

The latest is a rundown of the roster for the console & PC offering. 52 wrestlers will be available at launch:

Abadon

Adam Cole

Adam Page

Andrade El Idolo

Anna Jay

Aubrey Edwards

Brian Cage

Britt Baker

Mr. Brodie Lee

Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho

Christian Cage

Chuck Taylor

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin

Dustin Rhodes

Eddie Kingston

Hikaru Shida

Jade Cargill

Jeff Hardy

John Silver

Jon Moxley

Jungle Boy

Kenny Omega

Kris Statlander

Lance Archer

Luchasaurus

Malakai Black

Matt Jackson

Miro

MJF

Nick Jackson

Nyla Rose

Orange Cassidy

Owen Hart

Pac

Paul Wight

Penta El Zero M

Powerhouse Hobbs

Rey Fenix

Ricky Starks

Riho

Ruby Soho

Sammy Guevara

Scorpio Sky

Sting

Tay Melo

Thunder Rosa

Trent Beretta

Wardlow

Yuka Sakazaki

In addition to that list, pre-ordering will also get you Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy, while buying the Elite edition means you’ll be able to download Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Keith Lee, The Bunny, HOOK, and Danhausen at some point after release.

Excited to be able to finally play AEW: Fight Forever next week?