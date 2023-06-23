AEW reveals roster for Fight Forever

AEW Games & their partners have been steadily doling out new information about and looks at their upcoming arcade-style wrestling simulation, Fight Forever, ahead of its June 29 release.
The latest is a rundown of the roster for the console & PC offering. 52 wrestlers will be available at launch:
- Abadon
- Adam Cole
- Adam Page
- Andrade El Idolo
- Anna Jay
- Aubrey Edwards
- Brian Cage
- Britt Baker
- Mr. Brodie Lee
- Bryan Danielson
- Chris Jericho
- Christian Cage
- Chuck Taylor
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Darby Allin
- Dustin Rhodes
- Eddie Kingston
- Hikaru Shida
- Jade Cargill
- Jeff Hardy
- John Silver
- Jon Moxley
- Jungle Boy
- Kenny Omega
- Kris Statlander
- Lance Archer
- Luchasaurus
- Malakai Black
- Matt Jackson
- Miro
- MJF
- Nick Jackson
- Nyla Rose
- Orange Cassidy
- Owen Hart
- Pac
- Paul Wight
- Penta El Zero M
- Powerhouse Hobbs
- Rey Fenix
- Ricky Starks
- Riho
- Ruby Soho
- Sammy Guevara
- Scorpio Sky
- Sting
- Tay Melo
- Thunder Rosa
- Trent Beretta
- Wardlow
- Yuka Sakazaki
In addition to that list, pre-ordering will also get you Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy, while buying the Elite edition means you’ll be able to download Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Keith Lee, The Bunny, HOOK, and Danhausen at some point after release.
Excited to be able to finally play AEW: Fight Forever next week?
Loading comments...