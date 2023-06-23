Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10:00pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The latest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features AEW World Champion MJF’s first ever appearance on Rampage.

Also on the card: Swerve Strickland & United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Best Friends, YOH), Jungle Boy vs. DOUKI, Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay in the Owen Hart tournament, Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed in action, we’ll hear from Adam Cole, and more!

Come right back here at 10:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 23