Tony Khan made the right call on CM Punk over The Elite

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 21) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 902,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are an improvement over last week’s 832K viewers and 0.30 demo rating.

This episode of Dynamite was the go-home show for Forbidden Door, where The Elite were absent from the taping so that Tony Khan could instead book CM Punk on the show. CM’s return to Dynamite helped move numbers up from the disappointing place they ended up for The Elite’s main event last week. In fact, this result was tied for Dynamite’s best demo rating over the last four months.

So at least for this one night, it would appear that Khan made the right call in choosing CM Punk over The Elite.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.