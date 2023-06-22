AEW wrestler announces his exit from the company

Fuego del Sol announced today on social media that his time with AEW is coming to an end on July 1.

He thanked the fans for helping him make it this far, while promising that the best is yet to come:

Thank you AEW.



Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.



Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! pic.twitter.com/VrQEBTARcb — Fuego Del Sol! (@FuegoDelSol) June 22, 2023

“...at 27 years old, I am just getting started. I have barely scratched the surface on showing the world just how damn good Fuego del Sol is. And I am quite literally now the hottest free agent on the market. So now, grind season begins, and it’s time to set the wrestling world on fire. And if you doubt me, or you don’t believe me, just wait ‘til you see what I do next.”

Fuego was a sidekick of Sammy Guevara and typically used to put over other stars on AEW programming, including a loss to HOOK during the latter’s in-ring debut. Fuego officially became All Elite in a genuine moment nearly two years ago during the premiere of Rampage.

Do you think Fuego del Sol has what it takes to become a bigger star in pro wrestling? Give us your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.