It looks like the AEW video game gives Brock Lesnar’s F-5 a controversial new name

After a ridiculously long delay, the AEW: Fight Forever video game finally launches next week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Plenty of new information about the game has been revealed over the last few weeks, including the existence of the Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch. And while all of those official details are great to have, there have been a few clips spreading on social media that indicate multiple WWE references are included in the game.

One of these references comes from the game’s finisher creation area, where Brock Lesnar’s F-5 appears to be included, but with a brand new name.

Behold, the Diverticulitis:

IS THIS THE HTCP F5 LMAO?? THAT JOINT WAS VICIOUS! #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/NGdiE8SLK3 — V. ✨ (@HaangEmHiigh) June 21, 2023

Lesnar’s multiple bouts with diverticulitis derailed his UFC career, so this new name for his F-5 finisher is no coincidence. The longtime WWE star is of course not on the AEW roster, but perhaps it won’t be that hard to create him using the available tools in the game, starting with the Diverticulitis finishing move.

What are your thoughts on seeing Diverticulitis in the new AEW video game? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.