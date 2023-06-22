CM Punk officially returned to AEW this past Saturday night (June 17) for the launch of Collision, where he took a shot at the Young Bucks during his show-opening promo.

It didn’t take long after that for rumors of increasing locker room division to pop up, especially given last night’s situation at Dynamite where The Elite were absent, perhaps to accommodate the backstage presence of Punk.

CM gets most of the attention, but Andrade and Miro also returned to AEW for the premiere episode of Collision. And at least according to Andrade, the aforementioned rumors are nonsense because things were amazing backstage at Collision:

the locker room was amazing!!! This is b sh #AEWCollision https://t.co/BIY8bLAN4u — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 21, 2023

It’s not all that surprising that Andrade is pushing back against the rumors, given he seems to be a CM Punk guy:

CM Punk and The Elite have yet to share the same locker room since Punk returned to AEW last Saturday, but that’s going to change this Sunday (June 25) at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view where Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page are all booked in matches.

How is Tony Khan going to navigate this potential minefield? Maybe book Punk to open the show and then send him home before there can be any backstage chaos or media tirades? I guess we’ll find out in just a few days.

