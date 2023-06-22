AEW rolled into the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 23) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Swerve Strickland & United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher) beat YOH & CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) in an 8-man tag team match. Ospreay pinned YOH after hitting him with the Hidden Blade.

MJF and Adam Cole had a promo segment where it was announced that Cole will face Tom Lawlor at Forbidden Door. Lawlor and Royce Isaacs then attacked Cole from behind. MJF pretended like he was going to make the save for Cole, but he did not.

Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed squashed some jobbers in a very short trios match. QTV’s Harley Cameron came out afterwards and sang, to heavy boos. There was also some back and forth on the mic between Cameron, Daddy Ass, and Anthony Bowens. They apparently had a hard time getting through this segment and it will require some editing for TV, as the crowd booed for 10 straight minutes. The segment ended with Johnny Elite (aka John Hennigan) returning to AEW and attacking Daddy Ass.

Skye Blue advanced in the Owen Hart tournament with a win over Anna Jay.

Jungle Boy defeated DOUKI. The live crowd was behind DOUKI and booing Boy. Sanada came out afterwards for a staredown with Boy.

