Don Callis is maintaining his alliance with Blackpool Combat Club, at least through Forbidden Door where his “son” Konosuke Takeshita will team with Jon Moxley & crew to take on The Elite & some other folks who don’t like the BCC.

Beyond that, he’s looking to grow his family beyond just Takeshita. And while it wasn’t an offer of membership, Callis may have taken a step in that direction on Dynamite last night (June 21) when he offered Will Ospreay the use of his “military grade private security” while the New Japan star is in Toronto this weekend. It’ll help Ospreay focus on his IWGP United States title showdown with Kenny Omega rather than the hordes of rabid Canadians Omega’s apparently incited to violence against his British rival.

Question is, where will this lead? Ospreay’s said he wants to re-sign with NJPW when his deal is up next year, with one of his reasons being that he’s not interested in living in the United States.

But just because he won’t be on Dynamite or Collision every week doesn’t mean he can’t join an AEW group. Especially considering Tony Khan could very well be planning to use the 30 year old for All In later this summer in Wembley Stadium; teaming with Callis, Takeshita, and whoever else The Invisible Hand brings into the fold would be a way to build programs for Ospreay without him being around every week.

Let us know if you think the Aerial Assassin is joining Callis’ family. While you’re on your way down to the comments section to do so, check out the highlights from the June 21 edition Dynamite below. We’ve put all the YouTube videos AEW has released as of this morning in a playlist (including more of the busy scene discussed above), and filled it out with Twitter clips of the other big moments and matches below that.

