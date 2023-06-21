 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dynamite sends us to Forbidden Door with a reveal and a dream face-off

By Sean Rueter
The final segment of the June 21 Dynamite from Chicago was promoted as including two things, but before we get to that we have to cover some things from earlier in the show.

Blackpool Combat Club announced they’d team with Konosuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley’s New Japan partner Shota Umino for a ten-man tag against The Elite at Forbidden Door this Sunday. With Kenny Omega occupied defending his IWGP United States title against Will Ospreay, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks needed two partners. They got one via an “enemy of my enemy” situation, relying on Eddie Kingston’s hatred of BCC’s Claudio Castagnoli to bring him into the fold.

Kingston called the right to name their fifth member, and after a tense moment with his friend Mox, Eddie did that in typical Eddie style: “I don’t got time for this, ladies and gentlemen the fifth man is Ishii”.

Tomohiro Ishii and Kingston have done battle in a New Japan ring before, so the Stone Pitbull is a logical choice. He’s also a member of the same stable as Bryan Danielson’s opponent at the June 25 PPV in Toronto, Kazuchika Okada. So when the BCCs numbers became too much for Ishii & the Mad King (The Elite were not in Wintrust Arena tonight, as some “Collision guy” they don’t get along with was), they needed an equalizer.

And since Danielson calling out Okada was the other thing promoted for the main event, The Rainmaker hit the stage to a huge ovation.

Wheeler Yuta and the American Dragon seemed to have the drop on New Japan’s current Ace, but Okada slipped out of Yuta’s clutches to avoid the Busaiku Knee. Bryan likewise avoided a Rainmaker, but Wheeler wasn’t so lucky.

It left us with a staredown between two of the best to ever do it. And even though they were supposed to be selling their animosity toward one another, both couldn’t help but smile as they realized this dream match would actually go down four nights from now.

Did that put a smile on your faces, Cagesiders?

