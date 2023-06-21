 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk’s Forbidden Door match will be a part of the Owen Hart Tournament

The brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments were revealed on Dynamite, and the action starts Friday night on Rampage.

By Sean Rueter
All Japan Pro-Wrestling

With KENTA insisting he won’t be facing CM Punk at Forbidden Door this Sunday (June 25) — or ever — the recently returned “Collision guy” was without a match for Toronto.

AEW addressed that when they revealed the brackets for this year’s men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. We knew they’d have to kick those off soon to ensure the finals would happen in Hart Country (Calgary) as promised, and the first round will start this weekend.

Punk’s match happens on the PPV, and he’ll be battling another veteran wrestler in Satoshi Kojima.

TBS

The remaining first round matches take place on next Saturday’s Collision. We’ll see how the semis and finals play out, but I wouldn’t bet against Punk, Samoa Joe, Ricky Starks or Powerhouse Hobbs in the openers.

For the women’s tournament will also have one match at Forbidden Door (ROH Women’s champion Athena vs. fan favorite Billie Starkz), with the other three happening on the next episodes of Rampage, Collision & Dynamite.

TBS

There’s more uncertainty in this one, although maybe not in the first round. Will Dr. Britt Baker repeat? Does this continue Skye Blue’s push? Or can Willow Nightingale or Athena add to their belt collection?

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.

