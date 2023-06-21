AEW and New Japan only have a few days before the bring us Forbidden Door from Toronto. There are still two more episodes of television before the PPV, but with only four matches confirmed for June 25, we figured they’d beef up the card on Dynamite tonight.

And they did.

Last week we got the first-ever face-off between Sting & Chris Jericho. After Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki defeated AR Fox, Darius Martin & Action Andretti, we got the second. And that set-up the third for Forbidden Door, where Jericho will again bring Guevara & Suzuki to face the Stinger, Darby Allin, and... a MYSTERY PARTNER The Icon & his young daredevil friend will announce on Collision this Saturday night (June 24).

Sting & Darby Allin accept the challenge for Forbidden Door this Sunday...But, who will be their third tag team partner?



Another tag match, this one between Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata and Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre, Jr. was won by the J.A.S. member & the New Japan Television champion. It also set the stage for Cassidy’s latest odds-defying International title defense. He’ll face his opponents and his tag partner from Dynamite in a 4Way for his belt at Forbidden Door.

THIS SUNDAY LIVE at Forbidden Door it's 4-way match for the #AEW International championship | Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr.



Since New Japan’s sister promotion Stardom wasn’t able to send any women’s wrestlers (or joshi, as they’re known), NJPW Strong Women’s champion Willow Nightingale will represent for the brand. Nightingale will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title.

THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV at Forbidden Door, the #AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line as #ToniStorm (c) defends her title against #NJPWStrong Women's champion @willowwrestles! pic.twitter.com/XldKD91QFF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

Those matches join the AEW World’s title match that was re-confirmed, the big Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite ten-man tag, and the two Owen Hart Tournament matches that were booked on the June 21 Dynamite to give us the following card for Scotiabank Arena:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada • Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States championship • SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World championship Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. for the AEW International title • Toni Storm (c) vs. WIllow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s World championship • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii • Sting, Darby Allin & ??? vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki • CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match • Athena vs. Billie Starkz in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first round match (Zero Hour pre-show)

Excited?