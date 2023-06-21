The first team in AEW’s new tag tournament is... Adam Cole & MJF?

Last week, Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman fought to a time limit draw. Had Cole won, he’d have earned a shot at MJF’s AEW World title. But he didn’t, and Friedman made sure of it by declining Cole’s request to add five minutes to the match.

The Panama City Playboy had microphone time on Dynamite this week (June 21), and used it to reming MJF that he’s never beaten him. He called Max out, and the champ actually answered the call.

Friedman took credit for bringing out Cole’s best for the first time since his missed much of the past year due to concussion symptoms, and turned down a rematch out of his concern for Cole’s health.

At that point, Tony Schiavone — who it turns out both men despise — couldn’t contain himself any longer. A segment before, Schiavone & RJ City drew the first two names for AEW’s upcoming Blind Eliminator Tournament for a Tag title shot. The veteran voice informed Max & Adam that they’ll be partners in that.

.@AdamColePro and @The_MJF are the first tag team in the BLIND Blind Eliminator Tournament!!!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

That wasn’t all this segment dealt with. A video message from Hiroshi Tanahashi played on the big screen in Chicago, but MJF was still insisting he wasn’t going to work that match (even though AEW already announced it as if it was official). His new tag partner questioned whether that made him a coward. The Wintrust Arena crowd was happy to help Cole send that message, and that was enough to get Friedman to finally accept.

To which Cole could only say, “Good luck, partner.”

This was a pretty basic segment, but it was enjoyable due to the chemistry Cole ad MJF have. Which bodes well for the tournament, and however that eventually gets us to their next showdown.

We should get the other teams and a bracket for the Blind Eliminator next week, by the way,

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Forbidden Door go home edition of Dynamite here.