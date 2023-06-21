‘Collision guy’ CM Punk comes to Dynamite to book a match for Saturday

The June 21 Dynamite opened with Bullet Club Gold helping Ass Boys get a win over The Hardys. AEW’s announcers reminded us this way payback for Austin & Colten Gunn helping Jay White beat Ricky Starks a couple weeks back when Juice Robinson was banned from ringside.

When the Bang Bang Gang continued the beatdown of Matt & Jeff after the bell, it wasn’t long before Starks got involved. And his buddies FTR. And since we were in Chicago, and reports all week have been pointing toward him being on hand tonight in Wintrust Arena, when the heels got the better of those three faces (The Hardys were well and truly out of it by this point), the crowd got what it wanted... CM Punk.

Punk helped clear the ring, and had Robinson in position for a GTS before he slipped away. With The Gunns & BCG on the ramp, Punk got a microphone. He said he’s a Collision guy and isn’t even supposed to be here, but he will make an eight-man tag for Saturday night’s show.

It’ll be CMFTR & Ricky Starks vs. The Gunns & Bullet Club Gold on Sat., June 24... a show The Elite also won’t be on.

Let us know what you think of all that, and find about everything happening on tonight’s Forbidden Door go home edition of Dynamite here.