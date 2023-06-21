Don Callis will add more members to his ‘Family’ for war with The Elite

Don Callis and his “son” Konosuke Takeshita have cost his former protege Kenny Omega & Omega’s pals in The Elite in several of their battles with Blackpool Combat Club, but they don’t seem to be affiliated with that group.

In fact, during their appearance on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Callis told his old friend Chris Jericho that Konosuke won’t be the only member of his “Family”. The Jackyl even kind of hinted at Brawl Out as a reason he’ll be looking to get his group up to at least four people:

“The Elite have left me no choice but to build up a family that can protect Takeshita, to protect this asset because The Elite are all about four-on-one. I’ve heard the plans to attack Takeshita and to try and bury us, it’s not going to happen. “There’s a lot of people who want what Don Callis provides to wrestlers and you’re going to see that in the next few weeks... “I have no choice, for our own personal safety because The Elite have made it clear from rumors and things that I hear in the dressing room — I pay a lot of people here, as you know, so I get information. Our buddy Dr. Luther is a backstage guy, I’ve known him longer than I’ve known you. You don’t think I hear things, Chris? They’re looking to destroy us because we embarrassed Kenny Omega. “I have no choice for my own protection, for the protection of [Takeshita’s] stellar career that’s going to take place under me, that we have to have at least even numbers to combat this. “Here’s the thing — I had a family with one member in it, Kenny Omega, and it blew up in my face. I will not put myself in that situation ever again. I’m going to have a big family. I’m going to have multiple family members. They are not just going to be anybody. They’re going to be the types of athletes, like [Takeshita], that are on the same level or higher than Kenny Omega and we’re going to take care of business.”

For now, it seems like the Callis Family will be in defensive mode. But once The Elite’s done with the BCC, another war will be waiting for Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page...