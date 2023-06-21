 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk delivered Dynamite-like numbers for the premiere of Collision

And considering how bad we’ve heard Saturday nights are for ratings, that’s a good thing. Now the question is if they’ll be able to maintain these kinds of numbers...

By Sean Rueter
All Elite Wrestling

Sat., June 17 brought CM Punk back to pro wrestling as the centerpiece of AEW’s new show on TNT, Collision.

There was a lot of interest what Punk would say and do in his first appearance since All Out last Labor Day weekend. There was also a lot of talk about what a horrible night Saturday is, ratings-wise. So what kind of numbers did the premiere of Collision — which opened with a Punk promo that touched on the events of the past nine months, and closed with him pinning Juice Robinson to win a trios match — do?

Collision was watched by 816,000 viewers on Saturday night. The show did a .33 rating with 18-49 year olds. That was good for third among cable originals, with AEW’s show coming in behind ESPN’s coverage of UFC Fight Night and the College World Series.

They’re very Dynamite-like numbers, which given the night of the week has to be considered a success. That’s also specifically better than last Wednesday’s show, if you’re interested in stirring up the inter-brand rivalry even more than Punk’s promo did.

So it’s a strong start for AEW & Punk. But a lot will depend on if they’re able to keep these kinds of numbers. We’ll be here next Tuesday* to tell you how Collision did in week 2.

For complete results from the debut of Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here. And we’ve got you covered with video highlights here.

Numbers via Wrestlenomics

* Ratings reports are all pushed by one day this week due to Juneteenth.

