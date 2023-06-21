Sat., June 17 brought CM Punk back to pro wrestling as the centerpiece of AEW’s new show on TNT, Collision.

There was a lot of interest what Punk would say and do in his first appearance since All Out last Labor Day weekend. There was also a lot of talk about what a horrible night Saturday is, ratings-wise. So what kind of numbers did the premiere of Collision — which opened with a Punk promo that touched on the events of the past nine months, and closed with him pinning Juice Robinson to win a trios match — do?

Collision was watched by 816,000 viewers on Saturday night. The show did a .33 rating with 18-49 year olds. That was good for third among cable originals, with AEW’s show coming in behind ESPN’s coverage of UFC Fight Night and the College World Series.

They’re very Dynamite-like numbers, which given the night of the week has to be considered a success. That’s also specifically better than last Wednesday’s show, if you’re interested in stirring up the inter-brand rivalry even more than Punk’s promo did.

So it’s a strong start for AEW & Punk. But a lot will depend on if they’re able to keep these kinds of numbers. We’ll be here next Tuesday* to tell you how Collision did in week 2.

Numbers via Wrestlenomics