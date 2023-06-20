AEW Rampage has been back on its normal network and in its normal time slot for a month as of last week. The June 16 episode was free of NBA and NHL Playoff competition for the first time in a while, and fell in between a loaded Dynamite and the anticipated return of CM Punk on the premiere of Collision. It featured new Japan stars, a mixed trios match with non-wrestlers, and a buzzed about main event. It came at the start of a three day weekend for some, and aired after an episode of WWE television that could have left wrestling fans hungry for more wrestling.

Which of those factors deserves credit for AEW’s Friday night show posting its best rating in two-and-a-half months? You decide, we’ll just tell you the numbers.

Rampage was watched by 423,000 viewers, and did a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are way up from the previous week, and good enough for 12th among cable originals on the night. USA Network’s afternoon coverage of US Open golf led cable on the 16th with a .32 rating.

Can Rampage keep things going in this direction now that its the C show? Weigh in below.

Here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past year:

* Aired on Friday at a time other than 10pm ET

** Aired on a night other than Friday

*** Two-hours

For complete results from the latest Rampage, click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily