Tonight’s (June 2) episode of AEW Rampage featured four title matches from non-AEW wrestling promotions. I guess it’s fitting, then, that the date and location for a non-AEW pay-per-view was also announced during the broadcast.

It was revealed that ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on Friday, July 21, at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, with a showtime of 7 pm ET. Tickets go on sale on June 9:

As announced on #AEWRampage, our next PPV #DeathBeforeDishonor will take place on Friday July 21st in Trenton, NJ at the Cure Insurance Arena!#ROHDBD Tickets on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am ET!https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V | https://t.co/LIl1HoEDuW pic.twitter.com/fkkCfPhHUN — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 3, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan already has his hands full with booking the Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) in June, the All In London event at Wembley Stadium in August, and the All Out pay-per-view in September, so now his summer is completely packed with a ROH PPV in July.

Tonight’s Rampage main event featured Katsuyori Shibata successfully defending the ROH Pure championship against Lee Moriarty before he was confronted by a former champion, Daniel Garcia. Could Shibata vs. Garcia be one of the title matches planned for Death Before Dishonor?

Which matches do you hope to see booked on the upcoming ROH PPV, Cagesiders?