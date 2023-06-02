Referee Aubrey Edwards is gonna whoop some ass in AEW

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards had a guitar smashed over her head by Karen Jarrett this past Sunday at Double or Nothing 2023.

Given that Taya Valkyrie was recently suspended by AEW for putting her hands on Aubrey, it seemed like an even harsher punishment was warranted in this case. But this is pro wrestling, where violence is typically more effective at solving a problem than suspensions.

On tonight’s (June 2) episode of Rampage, Mark Briscoe revealed that he worked out a deal with AEW President Tony Khan to avoid suspensions for anyone in Jarrett’s stable. The catch is that the heels now face an ass-whooping at the hands of Briscoe and Edwards:

No official match was booked during this segment, but it sure looks like a mixed tag match is coming up pitting Briscoe and Edwards against Jeff and Karen Jarrett.

Do you want to see referee Aubrey Edwards whoop some ass in AEW? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.