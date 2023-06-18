 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rush received the best Father’s Day gift

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Rush revealed wonderful news about receiving a mighty blessing. It is the best gift a father could have on Father’s Day.

Rush expanded his family by one with the birth of his baby daughter.

Rush and his wife now have two children. La Princesa Ingobernable joins Rush Jr. as potential third-generation luchadores.

I’m sure Rush will be looking forward to the day when he can recreate this photo with his own children in the places of father Bestia del Ring, brother Dragon Lee, and brother Dralistico.

Rush has been absent from AEW programming in June. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that Rush was having visa issues. Whether that is true or not, it is clear in hindsight why Rush wouldn’t have been there anyway. Jose The Assistant chimed in on the matter making it appear that the visa issues rumor is false.

Congratulations to Rush and his wife for the happy bundle of joy.

