Minoru Suzuki returns to AEW Dynamite

The Forbidden Door PPV is one week away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Since AEW only has four bouts booked so far for the event, that means NJPW will be sending over talent for AEW’s cable television offerings in an effort to fast-track some matchmaking. One such star arriving for Dynamite is Minoru Suzuki.

Suzuki will be reuniting with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in trios action. This threesome was victorious at the 2022 edition of Forbidden Door against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino. This time, Le Murder Gods (or Le Sex Grandpas) are looking to make a statement against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and AR Fox.

Based on the storyline from last week with Sting confronting Jericho, there is a good chance that this leads to Jericho’s team against Darby Allin, Sting, and a third NJPW partner for Forbidden Door. I thought Jericho versus Sting (as part of a tag match) would be cool enough, however, Suzuki versus Sting would take me to wrestling paradise.

While Suzuki is in town for the weekend, can we please get Suzuki versus CM Punk on Collision?

The lineup for Dynamite on Wednesday, June 21 includes:

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & AR Fox

The Hardys vs. The Gunns

There is also a Blind Eliminator Tournament to earn a tag team title shot.

THIS WEDNESDAY, there will be a Blind Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship! Which team do you think will earn a shot against the Champs #FTR?



Details are scarce on that one. My initial reaction was wondering if wrestlers had to wear blindfolds in the ring. I don’t follow NJPW much, but if they have any wrestlers with skills similar to Zatoichi, then that’s my pick to win. Upon further reflection, the concept is likely surprise partners or surprise opponents.

Are you happy to see Minoru Suzuki back in AEW? How does the Dynamite card look to you?